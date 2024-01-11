Alabama’s largest Champion Oak Tree destroyed by storm

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The largest Champion Oak tree in the state of Alabama was destroyed by the storms.

City of Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune said it’s unfortunate to lose something so historic to the city.

Daphne mayor to make six-figure salary starting in 2025

“Very sad, tragic, and with Sally and then this storm, it kind of, those things happen,” LeJeune said.

The tree is part of the Village Point Park Preserve in Daphne. Christine Saia, a Baldwin County resident, walks her dog by the tree every day.

“We are very familiar with the champion trees and really have a great appreciation for them and for what they bring to our community, seeing it down, it just makes me want to cry,” Saia said.

Because this is a preserve, the city usually leaves the area as naturally as possible, but the mayor is considering a change now that a piece of history has fallen.

UPDATE: Nick Saban breaks his silence on retirement

“We are reaching out to the forestry service just to get their input,” LeJeune said. “It is a preserve. Our park is so we normally do not touch the trees, even if they have fallen, so you will still be able to go out and see part of the trunk, but unfortunately, it is one of the things we did lose in the City of Daphne.”

Saia hopes the city keeps a little piece of the tree.

“I actually would like it if they would leave something as memorial,” Saia said. “I get emotional about these things, where the path turns is right where that tree stood and having something to remain there, I think would be lovely.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.