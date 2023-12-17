Alabama loses tight contest to No. 8 Creighton
Ryan Kalkbrenner came back from an early ankle injury to score 17 of his 19 points in the second half and lead No. 8 Creighton past Alabama 85-82 on Saturday night.
Apple, Visa and Mastercard are being sued by beverage retailer Mirage Wine & Spirits on behalf of US merchants who accept Apple Pay. The lawsuit argues that Apple accepted a bribe from the two companies in an agreement to stifle competition, resulting in inflated merchant fees.
As the world's largest AI conference, NeurIPS, got underway in sunny New Orleans, Google shared more on Gemini, its flagship AI model family -- and lots happened elsewhere. In this edition of WiR, we cover Cruise slashing 24% of its driverless workforce (and, relatedly, Tesla's autopilot recall), Twitch's new nudity policy conundrum, Adobe's updated app design language and Instagram launching a generative AI–powered background editor.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here