Alabama A&M, actor Lorenz Tate highlights M.A.L.E. Initiative week

NORMAL, Ala. (WHNT) — Most students go through their entire education without ever having a black male teacher or mentor.

Alabama A&M University is hopeful to change that by expanding its mentorship program to inspire the next wave of black male educators.

Mckelton Johnson, a native of the Bahamas and a junior at Alabama A&M, aspires to be the prime minister of his country.

“I don’t like to just talk about it. I want to go ahead and do the work and so, I see the Prime Minister position as one way to go ahead and do the work,” said Johnson.

Jakobie Forrest, a senior business major, is working towards being an entrepreneur.

“I’m looking at the business world. It’s open and there’s a lot of opportunities and that’s what I’m focused on,” Forrest said.

Both Johnson and Forrest want to inspire the next generation. Together they host a program once a week called ‘Man to Gentleman’ on Tuesdays that offers advice to younger students.

Both are student leaders in the Alabama A&M M.A.L.E. Education Initiative, a program that prepares and mentors juniors and seniors to become teachers, and community leaders, as well as provide mentorship for other students who aspire to become an educator.

“In order for us to inspire the next generation of leaders, inspire the next generation of men, husbands, and fathers in the community, we have to make the sacrifice and take time out,” Johnson said.

Launched in 2017 as a single-day event, the M.A.L.E. initiative recently expanded to events that run an entire week titled ‘Kings on the Hill,’ which feature workshops, worship services, and athletic competitions.

On Tuesday, actor Lorenz Tate was the featured guest speaker today on campus for a panel discussion.

“Lorenz Tate, we are very happy to have him here with us to speak to our Kings because he is one. He has had a very successful career and I hope that he is able to inspire our young men,” Jessica Brown, Alabama A&M Leadership Development director told News 19.

The M.A.L.E. initiative is also hopeful to inspire the next generation of black male teachers to help bridge some of the state’s achievement gaps. According to the most recent state data, black male teachers make up only 4% of the Alabama workforce.

“We need our young men to be in the classroom and teaching our younger students what they can aspire to be,” said Brown.

The six-day initiative runs through Friday.

