Alabama man accused in deaths of two men in Lake County on Aug. 25

TAVARES — Lake County Sheriff’s investigators have issued an arrest warrant for an Alabama man in the slaying of two men in Altoona on Aug. 25.

The warrant for second-degree murder names Roger Myles Gilbert, 35, in the deaths of David Mikell, 34, and Shane Clements, 41. The two were shot and killed and Mikell’s residence at 45918 Pennsylvania Ave.

Gilbert is being held in Volusia County on unrelated charges stemming from his arrest in Ormond Beach. Those charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence, and carrying a concealed weapon.

“As the investigation progressed, detectives obtained witness testimony and physical evidence that tied Gilbert to the murders,” according to a Lake sheriff’s press release.

When Ormond Beach police made the arrest, they realized the automobile he had been in was associated with the Altoona murder investigation.

A be-on-the-lookout bulletin was sent out. Ormond Beach police, responding to a call about a car with bullet holes, tried to stop a car driven by Samantha H. Butler, 29, of Alabama. The car sped away and crashed in a Dollar General store parking lot.

Butler was found dead in the car. Gilbert was reportedly found hiding in the store and was arrested. Both had been listed as persons of interest in the homicide.

Detectives are awaiting lab results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Alabama man accused of two homicides in Lake County, Florida