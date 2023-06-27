Alabama man accused in shooting

Jun. 26—A 31-year-old Alabama man was arrested Monday morning six days after he allegedly shot another man in the abdomen.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, employees of Hometown Studios on East Highway 81 called 911 on June 20 stating a tenant who was bleeding from the abdomen had just been driven away in a white pickup truck.

When officers arrived, they discovered a blood trail from just outside the front door of the extended stay hotel to room 103 where the resident lived, the report stated.

Hotel management told officers the resident had been in earlier to complain someone had broken his window and another hotel resident said the man was shot by "Bama" while approaching him with a screwdriver, the report stated.

Officers received a call the victim was at Medical Center Hospital in critical condition and was undergoing life-saving measures, according to the report. Medical staff reported he'd told them "Bama" had shot him.

Officers tracked down the people who drove the victim to the hospital and they told them they heard the gunshot and saw "Alabama" running away and looking scared, the report stated. They also said "Bama" was mad because Green had punched him several hours earlier.

A witness identified "Alabama" as Markizes De'Von Perdue, 31,

Perdue was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

He remains in the Ector County jail. No bond has yet been set.