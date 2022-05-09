Alabama man to be arraigned Friday in 1988 Lawrence child murder

May 9—LAWRENCE — An elderly Alabama man recently implicated in a 1988 stabbing and murder of a Salem, New Hampshire, girl is scheduled for arraignment Friday in Lawrence District Court, authorities said.

Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., 74, was arrested in Bremen, Alabama, on April 26.

He was charged with the murder of Melissa "Missy" Tremblay, 11, in Lawrence in September 1988.

In Alabama, Cullman County Sheriff's Department officers assisted Massachusetts investigators with the arrest. McClendon is being held at the Cullman County detention center until he is returned to Massachusetts.

Following his arrest in Alabama, authorities said McClendon would not fight his return to Massachusetts to face the murder charge.

Investigators have not publicly commented on how they tied McClendon to the murder.

District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett did say evidence taken from Tremblay's body was instrumental in the case.

More details on the cold case investigation are expected to be released at the arraignment.

McClendon, a 1965 graduate of Tewksbury High School and an Air Force veteran, has worked as a state corrections officer and a carpenter.

He was living in Chelmsford and affiliated with a 7th Day Adventist Church in Lawrence when Tremblay was murdered, Blodgett said at a press conference last week.

Tremblay, a sixth-grader at Lancaster School in Salem, was found dead on the railroad tracks at the Boston & Maine freight terminal near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988.

Reported missing the previous day, she was found stabbed to death and run over postmortem by a freight car.

The girl was known to play in adjacent neighborhoods while her mother and her mother's boyfriend frequented an area social club. She was last seen alive by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver.

Tremblay's mother has since died. However, the girl does have surviving relatives living in the area.

