Alabama man arrested in 1988 murder of 11-year-old Salem girl

Apr. 28—Thirty-three years after an 11-year-old from Salem, N.H., was found stabbed to death in a Lawrence rail yard, authorities in Massachusetts have made an arrest in the cold case.

Marvin C. "Skip" McClendon Jr., 74, of Bremen, Ala., was arrested and charged Tuesday night as a fugitive from justice based on an arrest warrant issued for the murder of Melissa Ann "Missy" Tremblay, who was a sixth-grader at Lancaster School in Salem.

McClendon, who is being held by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, is scheduled to be arraigned in an Alabama court on Thursday, Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett announced during a news conference Wednesday. The timing of his return to Massachusetts is unknown.

Melissa's body was discovered on Sept. 12, 1988, in the old Boston & Maine Railroad yard near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence. After her death, a train ran over her body, severing her leg, Blodgett said.

"Evidence recovered from the victim's body was instrumental to solving the case," Blodgett said.

McClendon worked as an officer for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections for three separate periods from 1970 to 2002, according to a news release.

A police investigation found that Melissa had gone with her mother and her mother's boyfriend to the LaSalle Social Club at 397 Andover St. in Lawrence and played in the nearby neighborhoods. She was last seen by a railroad worker and pizza delivery driver in the late afternoon, Blodgett said.

"That night Melissa's mother and mother's boyfriend frantically searched, and they reported her missing to Lawrence police around 9 p.m.," he said.

"Over the years, scores of witnesses, suspects and persons of interest were interviewed by police," said Blodgett, who added that the cold case had been investigated "diligently" since 2014.

"Melissa has never been forgotten," Blodgett said.

McClendon had been considered "a person of interest" for some time, Blodgett said. It is unknown whether he knew the family.

"We believe we have the right person," he said.

McClendon worked as a carpenter at the time of Melissa's murder. He was involved with the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Salem Street.

Blodgett said he believes McClendon was still working at the time of his arrest.

