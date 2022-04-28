Alabama man arrested for 1988 murder of Salem girl in Lawrence

Apr. 28—More than three decades after an 11-year-old girl was found stabbed to death in Lawrence, an elderly Alabama man has been implicated in her murder.

Marvin "Skip" C. McClendon, Jr., of 74, of Bremen, Alabama, is in custody in the southern state, arrested for the murder of Melissa Ann "Missy" Tremblay, of Salem, New Hampshire, in September of 1988, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced late Tuesday morning.

Blodgett said McClendon, who worked in the past as a state corrections officer and a carpenter, is scheduled to be arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Cullman County, Alabama Wednesday.

Melissa, a sixth-grader at the Lancaster School in Salem, was found dead on the railroad tracks at the Boston & Maine freight terminal near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988.

Reported missing the previous day, she had been stabbed to death and run over post mortem by a freight car causing her left leg to be amputated.

The girl was known to play in the adjacent neighborhoods while her mother and her mother's boyfriend frequented an area social club. She was last seen alive by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver.

"It's overwhelming and shocking," said Andrea Ganley, a childhood friend of Tremblay's who advocated for further investigation of the case in recent years.

Ganley learned of McClendon's arrest from reporters Tuesday morning and soon left work so she could gather more information, she said.

"I am happy this will hopefully move forward toward a conviction. I feel anger and hate towards a stranger who took away someone I adored in a brutal manner," she said.

Conversely, Ganley said she was pleased an arrest was made in the cold case.

"I never thought this day was going to happen. There is always hope. Never give up hope," she said.

While they were four years apart in age, Ganley said she and Tremblay, a happy and bubbly girl, were close friends.

"She was always friendly. ... She loved fashion and pocketbooks, Madonna and New Kids On The Block. ... I thought she was just beautiful, perfect. She had cool hair, cool clothes. I basically looked up to her," said Ganley, in a 2017 interview with The Eagle-Tribune.

In the days after Tremblay's murder, Ganley remembers all the students gathering in the Lancaster school cafeteria. Friends from Tremblay's class spoke. and then the whole school sang "That's What Friends Are For," by Dionne Warwick.

"To this day, I still can't listen to that song without crying," Ganley said.

A tree in Melissa's memory was planted at the school.

And although it's New Hampshire school vacation week, Lancaster school head custodian Tom Angelo Ramsdell said he checked on Melissa's tree Tuesday and "cleaned up the area a little" after hearing of the arrest.

A school beautification day is planned next month is Ramsdell is hoping flowers can be planted next to the tree.

"I think it will be perfect," he said.

On Sept. 13, 1988, a day after Melissa's body was found, a smiling picture of the young girl with dark, feathered hair topped the front page of The Eagle-Tribune.

Then-reporter Susan Forrest wrote about how the girl's body was found face down on the railroad tracks, hidden between two trains.

A Boston & Maine worker who was making routine checks in the area spotted her around 3:45 p.m. the day before.

Melissa, she wrote, "was known to hang around the railroad tracks while her mother visited with her boyfriend at the LaSalle Social Club on Andover Street several times a week.

"Footprints and blood discovered about 65 feet from the tracks indicate that a struggle took place. There appeared to be at least one stab wound and Melissa's left leg had been severed by a train," according to the report.

The story also noted Melissa was found fully clothed and she was wearing high-topped sneakers. A small denim purse with Melissa's wallet and identification was found near her body.

Melissa's body was taken to Worcester for an autopsy. Meanwhile, state and local police scoured the area looking for witnesses. Dumpsters were searched for a murder weapon, Forrest wrote.

The search for Melissa's killer would span nearly 34 years, involving veteran Lawrence detective Thomas Murphy, now retired, more recently Detective Sgt. John Dushame and investigators from Blodgett's office.

"I want to thank everyone involved in this investigation from beginning to end," Blodgett said during a press conference Tuesday.

"Their tireless pursuit of justice for Melissa has brought us to this moment. We never forgot about Melissa, nor did we given up on holding her killer accountable," he said.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque echoed similar sentiments, noting officers and detectives often spend entire careers trying to solve specific cases.

McClendon's arrest, he said, sends a strong message that older cases are not pushed aside.

"We never stop looking. These cases are constantly under review," he said.

Blodgett did not specifically comment on how McClendon was identified as a suspect and charged. He hinted at a role DNA evidence may have played noting "evidence recovered from the victim's body was instrumental in solving this case."

McClendon was employed as a Massachusetts corrections officer on three separate occasions from 1970 to 2002, according to Blodgett.

However, at the time of the murder he was living in Chelmsford, working as a carpenter and "worked and frequented establishments in the city of Lawrence including the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Salem Street," according to Blodgett.

It's unclear when McClendon will be returned to Massachusetts for a murder arraignment. Blodgett said the timing of his return "is dependent on his decision to waive rendition."

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.