Alabama man arrested in 1988 murder of 11-year-old Salem girl

Apr. 27—Authorities arrested an Alabama man in connection to the 1988 murder of Melissa Ann Tremblay, an 11 year old from Salem, N.H.

On Tuesday night, Marvin C. "Skip" McClendon Jr., 74, of Breman, was arrested and charged as a fugitive of justice based on an arrest warrant issued for the murder of Melissa.

He's in the custody of the Cullman County Sheriff's Office and is scheduled to be arraigned in an Alabama court on Thursday, Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett announced during a press conference Wednesday morning.

The body of Melissa was discovered on Sept. 12, 1988, in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence, according to a news release.

