Alabama man arrested in Navarre homicide

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 53-year-old Alabama in connection to a homicide on Sunday in Navarre.

Colby Vinson, 24, was found deceased from a gunshot wound at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Navarre Parkway.

After an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, deputies sought a warrant that resulted in the arrest of Jason Lanye Curtis, 53, on a charge of first degree premeditated murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Navarre homicide: Colby Vinson killed, Jason Lanye Curtis arrested