Alabama man behind bars after trying to steal a taco truck in the Keys, deputies say

Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested a man Monday after they said he tried to steal a food truck.

Steven Wayne McClelland, 42, remained in Monroe County Jail Monday night on a $55,000 bond. He’s booked on attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported that around 6 a.m., a man was driving erratically around a food truck parked in a lot at mile marker 101 in Key Largo.

At one point, McClelland disconnected the power supply to the truck, owned by Yahuales Red Taco, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

When deputies arrived, McClelland, who’s from Mountain View, Alabama, was backing his car up to the food truck. After deputies stopped him, Linhardt said McClelland admitted that he was trying to steal the truck.

Deputies searched McClelland and found a glass pipe on him with “a small amount of amphetamine,” Linhardt added.