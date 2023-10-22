Alabama man claims $2.4 million lottery prize in Florida: Can out-of-state residents still win big?

CAMPBELLTON, Fla. - An Alabama man claimed a $2.44 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket he purchased in north Florida – but can he do that?

Gary Thomas claimed the top prize in the $150,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game last week, according to the Florida Lottery. The 49-year-old man from Dothan, Alabama, purchased the winning ticket from Lotto Discount Liquor at 5837 U.S. Highway 231 in Campbellton, Florida.

Campbellton is located just 3 miles south of the Florida-Alabama border.

"It's still sinking in," Thomas said when he claimed his check. "I couldn't believe it! I still can't believe it!"

According to the Florida Lottery, non-Florida residents can still play and claim winning tickets in the Sunshine State. To claim a prize, winners must either visit the lottery headquarters for prizes $1 million and above, a district office for prizes worth $600 to $1 million for games without an annual payment option or any Florida Lottery retailer for prizes $599 and under.

To claim a ticket from out of state, winners must fill out the back of their winning lottery ticket and mail it to the claims office along with the required forms, including the Winner Claim Form and a copy of your ID. The Florida Lottery will then mail you a check for your prize.

It's important to note that federal law prohibits the mailing of lottery tickets across state lines, the Florida Lottery said.

"The risk of mailing tickets remains with the player and will not be assumed by the Florida Lottery," the Florida Lottery website adds.

Click here for more information about claiming a Florida Lottery prize.