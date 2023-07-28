Alabama man convicted of attempted murder, assault for January shooting in Ames

Anthony Garner, Jr, was found guilty of attempted murder and assault July 19 for his role in a shooting at an Ames hotel that injured two.

Garner, 27, of Pine Hill, Alabama, was sentenced to five years in prison after firing a gun at two people on Jan. 14 inside Quality Inn and Suites. The hotel is located on the east side of town along 13th Street.

Court records state Ames Police fielded several calls around 11 p.m. that night, one of which was from Garner admitting he had shot someone.

Garner told Ames Police, according to court documents, that he was arguing with a person with whom he used to have a romantic relationship with. Garner left that person in the parking lot and returned to his hotel room.

He said he put his Glock 17 handgun into his pocket and walked into the hallway to meet with his former partner's sibling. While walking down the hallway, a male unknown to Garner, accompanied by his former partner, approached him in the hall. Garner fired his weapon at the male three times, striking the person in the leg, and breaking the man's femur bone.

Garner's former partner was also shot in the leg.

Court documents indicate Garner and the other person had lived in the hotel before the incident. The violent scuffle resulted from Garner’s former partner trying to obtain their belongings.

According to court documents, a text exchange between Garner and his former partner's brother revealed Garner replied to the request with “Pull up ain’t no talking.”

Garner was found guilty by a Story County judge last week of seven charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault causing serious injury, assault causing bodily injury, and carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.

Garner initially pleaded guilty in March but rescinded his plea following complications with his attorney, Michelle K. Wolf, citing “a breakdown in communication.”

Following his March guilty plea, his original sentencing date was set for early May but was later postponed.

Ganer’s defense team filed a motion before the sentencing for an arrest in judgment but were denied. His felony convictions also mean Garner can no longer legally own a firearm.

Garner is ordered to also pay more than $1,900 in fines. He will serve his prison term at the Iowa Security Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.

Brandon Hurley is editor of the Ames Tribune and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. He can be reached at bhurley@gannett.com.

