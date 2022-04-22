Alabama man convicted of Tishomingo County sexual assault

Apr. 21—IUKA — A Tishomingo County jury convicted an Alabama man of the 2015 sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

George Verlon Hawkins, 43, of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was convicted of sexual battery by a person in a position of trust. First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle said the combined efforts of the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office, the Red Bay Hospital and the Mississippi Crime Lab helped prove the case.

Circuit Court Judge Chip Mills sentenced Hawkins to 25 years to serve. Because of the nature of the offense, Hawkins is not eligible for parole or early release.

When the crime happened in October 2015, Hawkins and the victim lived in the same house. Following an investigation that was delayed waiting for DNA evidence, a Tishomingo County grand jury indicted Hawkins, who had since moved out of state.

In November 2016, Colbert County (Alabama) deputy sheriffs arrested Hawkins, who waived extradition and was returned to Mississippi.

