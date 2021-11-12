Alabama man discovered with Molotov cocktails during Capitol riot pleads guilty in federal court

An Alabama man charged with possession of a cache of weapons and homemade Molotov cocktail near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to three of 18 charges.

Lonnie Coffman, 71, will be held without bond until sentencing on April 1, 2022.

Coffman was arrested just blocks from the Capitol in the aftermath of a chaotic pro-Trump rally that descended into a deadly riot inside the halls of Congress.

Coffman's truck was found parked a block behind the Library of Congress by U.S. Capitol police and FBI agents. Inside the truck, within the reach of the driver, law enforcement found a handgun, rifle and shotgun, according to court records. Hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large capacity ammunition magazines, a cross bow with bolts, machete, stun gun, cloth rags, lighters and a cooler containing 11 mason jars filled with a mixture of gasoline and Styrofoam were found in the bed of the truck.

Video surveillance captured Coffman parking and leaving the truck shortly after 9 a.m. He returned shortly after 6 p.m. and identified himself to an officer as the owner of the pickup truck.

When Coffman was detained, he had a pistol and a revolver concealed on his person.

Coffman was initially charged in Washington D.C. with possession of an unregistered firearm, several counts of carrying a pistol and rifle without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, possession of unregistered firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was charged in Alabama with possession of an unregistered firearm for possessing nine more Molotov cocktails at his residence in Falkville.

Friday, Coffman pleaded guilty in front of Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in federal court to the D.C. charges of possession of an unregistered firearm in connection to the 11 Molotov Cocktails and possession of an unregistered firearm. He also pleaded guilty to the Alabama charge.

Kollar-Kotelly nearly refused to accept Coffman's plea in regard to the Molotov Cocktails.

While reviewing the facts of the case, and the parts of the Molotov cocktails, Coffman refuted that the mason jars contained gasoline.

"The gasoline had been in the mason jars for over three years. It was deteriorated," Coffman explained to the judge. "It wouldn’t have served as gasoline... These jars were not giving off vapors."

Kollar-Kotelly questioned whether the gasoline, if it could not be used to create an explosion, still would be considered an incendiary device for the purposes of the criminal charge.

Attorney Michael Friedman, a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office, argued the parts together could be used and were intended to be used as an incendiary device.

Coffman admitted that he constructed the devices and agreed they could be used for Molotov cocktails. He also agreed that he was speculating about the effectiveness of the gasoline in the jars. He also said he'd made no plans to use the devices.

"I did not plan on blowing nothing up, nothing like that," he told the judge. "I agree, they could have been used for that purpose, but I was not going to use them for that purpose."

After nearly 45 minutes to discussion, Kollar-Kotelly ultimately accepted the guilty plea, determining that Coffman put those devices together with the intent to be used as a Molotov cocktail, despite being created about three years ago.

Per the plea agreement, all the firearms Coffman had in Washington, D.C., are to be formally surrendered to law enforcement. In Alabama, Coffman's son agreed to take possession any firearms and ammunition as his father is now considered a convicted felon and barred from owning or possessing any guns.

