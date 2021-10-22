Alabama man executed for 1991 killing of police officer’s sister after February delay

Dom Calicchio
·2 min read

A death-row inmate in Alabama whose execution was delayed in February was put to death in the state on Thursday night, according to a report.

Willie B. Smith III, 52, had been convicted after being charged in the 1991 shooting death of Sharma Ruth Johnson, 22, in Birmingham after he abducted her, authorities have said.

He gave no last words, The Associated Press reported.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement claiming Smith sealed his own fate on the day he pulled the trigger, killing Johnson, who was the sister of a Birmingham police officer.

DEATH ROW INMATES' LAST WORDS

"In that final moment of that young lady’s short life, Mr. Smith … made the choice to put a shotgun to her head, stealing this woman’s future," the governor wrote, according to AL.com.

The office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall also issued a statement.

"The family of Sharma Johnson has had to wait 29 years, 11 months, and 25 days to see the sentence of Sharma’s murderer be carried out," Marshall wrote, according to AL.com. "Finally, the cruel and unusual punishment that has been inflicted upon them – a decadeslong denial of justice – has come to an end."

ALABAMA MEN ARRESTED ON MURDER CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING 13-YEAR-OLD BOY IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Smith had been scheduled to die in February but the case was delayed after Smith appealed a decision blocking him from having his pastor present for the execution. The U.S. Supreme Court later agreed with his appeal.

On Thursday, however, the nation’s highest court did not stand in the way and Smith received a lethal injection in a prison in southwest Alabama, the AP reported. Smith was declared dead at 9:47 p.m., the report said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request for a stay of execution filed by Smith’s lawyers, who claimed the defendant should be spared death because of an intellectual disability, the AP reported.

Prosecutors have said that Smith, armed with a shotgun, abducted Johnson at an ATM location in Birmingham, withdrew money using her bank card, then took her to a cemetery and shot her in the back of her head, according to the AP.

Experts had claimed during Smith’s trial that his IQ ranged from 64-75, but a defense expert argued that Smith’s language, reading and math skills appeared to contradict that assessment.

Citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the Alabama Department of Corrections limited media witnesses to the execution to just an AP reporter, with no other members of the press able to attend, the AP reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Falmouth

    Police have identified a Maine man shot and killed by officers in Falmouth Tuesday night.

  • Russian court bars sale of Samsung phones over patent lawsuit -report

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court has barred Samsung Electronics from importing and selling 61 models of smartphones in Russia over an intellectual property lawsuit pertaining to its Samsung Pay system, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday. The lawsuit filed by Switzerland-based company SQWIN SA claims that Samsung Pay infringes on its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.

  • Regional powers back aid for Afghanistan, say U.S. and allies should pay

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers won backing from 10 regional powers at talks in Moscow on Wednesday for the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help the country stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe. Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and five formerly Soviet Central Asian states joined the Taliban in calling for the U.N. to convene such a conference as soon as possible to help rebuild the country. That was a pointed reference to the United States and its allies, who invaded Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and whose abrupt withdrawal paved the way for the Islamist Taliban to seize back control of the country in August.

  • With Xi-Biden meeting, U.S. aims to show responsible handling of China ties

    White House officials are gearing up for a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping they hope will show the world Washington can responsibly manage relations between the rival superpowers, people familiar with the matter say. Combative diplomatic exchanges with China early in the Biden administration unnerved allies and U.S. officials believe direct engagement with Xi, who has consolidated power in Beijing to a degree not seen since Mao Zedong, is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world's two biggest economies spiraling toward conflict.

  • Israel and France hold secret talks to end Pegasus spyware crisis

    Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata secretly visited Paris several days ago for talks with his counterparts at the Élysée aimed at ending the crisis around the alleged use of Pegasus spyware developed by Israeli firm NSO to hack the cell phones of President Emmanuel Macron and other top French officials, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The alleged misuse of NSO software has become a major diplomatic headache for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government. The crisis led to a

  • Alabama again prepares to execute man after Supreme Court blocked it earlier this year

    The Supreme Court blocked Alabama's last attempt to execute Smith on Feb. 11 because the state would not allow him to have his pastor at his side.

  • Booster rocket failure stops U.S. hypersonic weapon test

    The U.S. tests come amid reports that China has been testing hypersonic weapons.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana state trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi

  • Human remains found in Florida confirmed to be Brian Laundrie

    The discovery came after a weeks-long manhunt following the death of Gabby Petito.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • FBI Confirms Brian Laundrie Is Dead—and Was Right Under Their Noses

    North Port Police Handout via ReutersThe human remains found Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve belong to missing ‘van-lifer’ Brian Laundrie, the FBI confirmed Thursday afternoon—a stunning end to a weeks-long search for a fugitive who was apparently right under investigators’ noses the entire time.The bombshell news comes five weeks after Laundrie, 23, was last seen leaving his family’s home in nearby North Port in the wake of his fiancee Gabby Petito’s death by strangulation. Steven Bertoli

  • Public attention turns to Brian Laundrie's parents after his remains found in nature reserve

    The parents' cooperation was essential in helping authorities find Laundrie, former police said.

  • Brian Laundrie's parents are 'not convinced' yet that the human remains authorities found belong to their son

    But Chris and Roberta Laundrie believe there's a "strong" chance the remains found in a Florida park are their missing son's, the family lawyer said.

  • A South Florida puppy-snatching turned into a wild shootout. Watch the video

    Two puppies were stolen during an armed robbery that turned into a shootout when the homeowner brought out her gun and chased after the suspects.

  • Ex-surgeon confesses he took wife's 'body out of the airplane over the ocean'

    Robert Bierenbaum, a former plastic surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife in 2000, confessed to killing her and throwing her body out of an airplane after more than three decades of maintaining his innocence. Bierenbaum, an experienced pilot who had been convicted on circumstantial evidence, was serving his 20 years-to-life prison sentence when he made the chilling confession during a December 2020 parole board hearing. It was the first time he had admitted to the crime since his wife, Gail Katz, disappeared in 1985.

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • Cops’ Story About Train Passengers Filming Rape ‘Simply Not True’: DA

    William Thomas Cain/GettyThe Delaware County district attorney is challenging assertions made by authorities that straphangers recorded videos of a rape last week on a SEPTA train and failed to stop it or alert authorities.Riders wouldn’t have been so “inhuman” as to record the attack on public transportation for their “own private enjoyment,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.The comments during a news conference on Thursday, reported by WCAU, diverged from earlier suggestions made by tr

  • ‘She Didn’t Run Away, Someone Took Her,’ Cops Tell Mom of Missing 4-Year-Old

    W.A. Police handoutSix days after 4-year-old Cleo Smith disappeared on a family camping trip, police now say she was likely snatched from the tent where she was sleeping next to her infant sister. They are offering a $750,000 reward for any leads to what might have happened.Smith had gone to sleep near her 7-month-old sister Isla around 8 p.m. Friday night, tucked inside a sleeping bag in a section of the brand new family-sized tent the family was trying out for the first time. She was wearing o

  • Suspected human remains found at site of Brian Laundrie manhunt

    Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.