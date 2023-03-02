Alabama man helped steal high-value Dodge Challengers from a Kentucky dealership, cops say

Kentucky State Police announced they’ve arrested a man who was allegedly involved in stealing multiple multiple Dodge Challenger Hellcats from a car dealership in Somerset earlier this week.

Caveze Jones, 19, of Vestavia Hills, Ala., faces several charges after police spotted him fleeing in a stolen Hellcat from the Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Somerset, police said. The vehicle was worth more than $92,000, according to court records, and it was one of at least four cars stolen from the dealership.

The vehicles were spotted on the Cumberland Parkway early Tuesday morning. A trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicles fled at speeds up to 180 miles per hour, according to court documents.

The trooper lost sight of three of the Hellcats but maintained a visual on Jones’ vehicle. State police said troopers deployed strip spikes to stop Jones and he was arrested in an adjacent field near mile-marker 36 of I-65 southbound.

Jones was booked into the Warren County Detention Center after the pursuit, police said. State police said he was charged with receiving stolen property, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and other traffic violations.

State police said the investigation is ongoing. Jones’ bond is $50,000, according to court records.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, reported that a total of six Hellcats were stolen from the dealership. Five have since been recovered.