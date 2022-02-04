Alabama man hired brother to kill his ex-wife in exchange for a motorcycle, cash: feds

An Alabama man is wanted by federal authorities for allegedly killing his former sister-in-law, an elementary school teacher, after authorities say he was hired by his brother.

Darin Starr is wanted for the 2017 murder of his former sister-in-law Sara Starr, the FBI said in a wanted poster shared Wednesday by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Starr, 53, in early December 2021, after he was charged with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire.

Sara Starr, 38, a fourth-grade teacher and mom of two sets of twins, was killed on Nov. 27, 2017 outside her Enterprise home, about 87 miles southeast of Montgomery, People reports.

Starr’s brother and Sara’s ex-husband Jason, 45, was arrested for murder-for-hire in December, just days after the federal arrest warrant was issued for Darin, according to the outlet.

Jason, who allegedly gave his brother a motorcycle and an undisclosed amount of cash as payment for the hit, was last month fitted with an ankle monitor, according to the outlet.

Police have not publicly remarked on a potential motive.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Starr, who the agency said has connections to Texas — both Lakehills and San Antonio — as well as Glendale, Ariz. and Colebrook, Conn.

Anyone with information regarding Starr is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.