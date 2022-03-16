Alabama man to keep anti-Biden plate after state reversal

·2 min read

ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama decided to let a gun store owner keep a personalized license plate that represents an obscene slur against President Joe Biden, and apologized for trying to take it away.

Nathan Kirk, whose plate includes the acronym “LGBF JB” — a reference to a political chant followed by a vulgar insult of Biden — said he received a letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue stating he can continue using the plate on his pickup truck, news outlets reported.

While the plate includes the initials of an obscene phrase commonly used by supporters of former President Donald Trump to deride Biden, the Oneonta man denied that the message represents a profane word and told al.com it's just “a goofy tag.”

“But the meaning behind it does seem like a victory. Not like I was just throwing a fit that somebody told me I couldn’t do something, it was the principle is what I was fighting for,” he said.

Kirk said the letters on the plate stand for “Let’s go Brandon,” a anti-Biden phrase used by some opponents of the president, and “forget Joe Biden.” The state can’t prove otherwise, he said.

“If one side can say their opinion,” said Kirk, “why should another side feel like they can’t?”

Kirk applied for the plate in the fall and received it, but the state then sent a letter in February saying registration wouldn't be renewed because of its meaning.

“The department does not allow the ‘F-word,’ or any acronym for such, on a personalized license plate. That is the department’s only issue with this plate,” said spokesman Frank Miles.

The reversal came after the tag became a topic on social media and right-wing media outlets. Following the national attention, Kirk told al.com he received another letter from the department stating that he could keep the license plate.

“The Alabama Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division, has determined the above referenced license plate will not be recalled,” said the letter, dated March 9. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Kirk operates a gun store in rural north Alabama that is using images of the license plate in promotions on social media.

Recommended Stories

  • South Dakota secretary of state, prosecutor field complaints about ads targeting impeachment committee

    The Secretary of State's Office received formal complaints alleging Dakota Institute for Legislative Solution violated campaign finance law.

  • Senate Republicans Promise 'Respectful' SCOTUS Nominee Hearings

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination hearings to the Supreme Court begin on March 21st. One Republican senator signals he may be a no vote. Another is not sure how her vote will go down. So far, all the Senate GOP collective has said is that they will keep things “fair” once the hearings begin, according to a report by Politico.

  • Surfside, Florida votes out the mayor after condo collapse

    The mayor of the South Florida town where 98 people died in a beachfront condominium collapse last summer has been voted out of office. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett came in third in Tuesday's election, according to uncertified results from the Miami-Dade County Elections Department. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger won the race with 499 votes, followed by Vice Mayor Tina Paul with 476 votes and Burkett with 466.

  • Slight Majority of Voters Support Florida’s LGBT Education Bill, Poll Finds

    A narrow majority of voters support Florida's LBGT Education Bill, which prohibits the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity to students in K-12 public schools.

  • Ukrainian spiritual and diplomatic leaders urge aid, weapons

    The top leader of Ukrainian Catholics in the United States and Ukraine's ambassador to the nation made an urgent appeal to the world Tuesday for more weapons to fight against Russia's invasion and aid to address the worsening humanitarian crisis. The Most Rev. Borys Gudziak, metropolitan archbishop of Philadelphia for the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the United States, said at a news conference in Washington that there is a dire need for armored ambulances, medical supplies and food — but also arms. “There needs to be massive defensive and massive humanitarian aid.”

  • Gibbons rises as Ohio's Senate GOP primary nears end

    Ohio investment banker Mike Gibbons has shot to the top of the polls in the state's Senate GOP field in recent weeks ahead of what is expected to be a bloody final sprint to the May 3 primary. Gibbons's massive advertising blitz has helped him leapfrog several opponents to lead in recent polls. However, the rivals he's surpassed are expected to make him their prime target with their own late-primary ad buys, betting that Gibbons's early and...

  • Letters to the editor: my body, support Wasden, include Humphreys and preserve salmon

    Letters to the editor on my body, support Wasden, include Humphreys and preserve salmon

  • Russian state TV reporters know they are lying to viewers and are starting to question their life choices, report says

    Russian journalists spoke to Meduza, an independent outlet, of their unease at pushing the Kremlin's line on the war in Ukraine.

  • Mississippi governor signs law restricting discussions of race in schools

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) on Monday signed a bill into law that will limit classroom conversations regarding race, casting it as a measure to take on "critical race theory." Critical race theory is an academic movement that analyzes how racism has shaped public policies and societal institutions that have in turn perpetuated the dominance of white people.The bill forbids any teaching that suggests "any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or...

  • Report: Lebanon judge freezes assets of 5 banks during probe

    A Lebanese judge on Monday froze the assets of five of Lebanon’s largest banks and those of their board of directors as she investigates possible transfers of billions of dollars aboard during the country’s economic meltdown. The state-run National News Agency said the decision by Judge Ghada Aoun with Mount Lebanon district court covers real estate, vehicles and shares that the five banks or their directors own in other companies. The move came days after Aoun imposed travel bans on the directors of the five banks.

  • Idaho bill to criminalize health care for transgender minors gets killed by Senate GOP

    “We believe in parents’ rights and that the best decisions regarding medical treatment options for children are made by parents, with the benefit of their physician’s advice and expertise,” the GOP senators said.

  • NYT: Ohio GOP candidate for Senate once made racist remarks about Asians

    A Republican running to replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) used racist tropes to talk about Asians on a podcast in 2013, the New York Times reported Tuesday.Why it matters: One of the leading contenders in the race, entrepreneur Mike Gibbons made the remarks while citing "The Bell Curve," a controversial book that drew accusations of racism for claiming that racial differences in intelligence are driven by genes and the environment.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's Relationship Timeline and Romantic History

    The Maid actress and Bleachers musician were first linked back in August 2021 and recently went public with their romance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards

  • Rep. Thomas Massie, Sen. Rand Paul among those suing CDC over mask requirements on planes

    Two Kentucky lawmakers are among 17 members of Congress suing the CDC over its mask requirement on airplanes and at transportation hubs.

  • Jaguars cut veteran LB Myles Jack to create $8M in cap space

    Jacksonville followed its free-agent spending spree with a cost-saving move: cutting veteran linebacker and defensive captain Myles Jack on Tuesday. The Jaguars created more than $8 million in salary-cap space by releasing Jack, who started 82 games over the last six seasons and will forever be remembered in franchise lore for quickly — and possibly erroneously — being ruled down following a New England fumble in the fourth quarter of the 2018 AFC championship game. Tom Brady rallied the Patriots after the call, preventing Jacksonville from making its first Super Bowl.

  • Middle school principal dies on Southern California campus, officials say

    This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S.

  • Poll: LGBTQ-identification is higher among Latinos than white or Black American adults

    Data: Gallup; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosLGBTQ-identification is higher among Latinos than white or Black American adults, helping drive the soaring rates of self-identification over the last decade.By the numbers: A record 7% of American adults now identify as LGBTQ, according to a Gallup poll released last month. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.11% of Latino adults surveyed said they were members of the LGBTQ community, compared to 6.2% of non-Hispanic wh

  • The second-ranked Senate Democrat isn't sure Biden's big spending bill will pass at all with Manchin sending mixed signals: 'I've been burned by this stove enough times'

    Sen. Dick Durbin has all but given up on passing Biden's economic agenda, blaming Manchin and Sinema. But he's leaving a little room to be surprised.

  • European Equities Jump With Fed, Russia-Ukraine Talks in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose as investors looked to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and awaited the Federal Reserve’s meeting later this week for clues on how aggressively it will tighten monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns Russia Sought Armed Drones from ChinaPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge

  • Wisconsin Elections Commission won't sanction Republicans who posed as presidential electors in 2020

    The state Elections Commission unanimously decided not to sanction 10 Republicans for falsely claiming to be presidential electors in 2020.