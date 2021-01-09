An Alabama man parked a pickup truck packed with bombs and guns two blocks from the US Capitol when it was under siege, feds say

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
capitol coup smoke
An unidentified man holds a water bottle to his face as Trump supporters clash with police and security forces in DC. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

  • Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 70, was arrested in DC when officers found several guns, magazines of ammo, and components for 11 explosive devices in his pick-up truck, DOJ says. 

  • Coffman, of Falkville, Alabama, parked the truck only two blocks from the US Capitol, which a pro-Trump mob had occupied Wednesday.

  • Investigators charged Coffman with carrying a gun without a license and unlawful possession of a destructive device.

A 70-year-old Alabama man was arrested after investigators found his pick-up truck packed with bombs and guns only two blocks from the US Capitol, the Department of Justice announced.

On Wednesday, when a crazed pro-Trump mob took control of the US Capitol building, Capitol Police Bomb Squad officers were called in to search the truck, according to the DOJ. 

When they did, they found 11 Molotov cocktails in the form of mason jars filled with gasoline, rags, and lighters, prosecutors say. They also found a black handgun and an M4 Carbine assault rifle along with loaded magazines.

By running the plates on the truck, investigators learned it belonged to Lonnie Leroy Coffman, of Falkville, Alabama, the DOJ said. 

Later in the night Coffman tried to return to his truck but was stopped by officers. He was carrying a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, a 22-caliber derringer style handgun, and two sets of vehicle keys that matched the truck, according to prosecutors. 

Coffman admitted to officers that the mason jars contained melted Styrofoam and gasoline.

That combination is an explosive mixture that has the effect of napalm. When detonated, the melted Styrofoam ensures that the liquid sticks to the objects it hits, according to the DOJ. 

Coffman, whose detention hearing is scheduled for January 12, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device and a count of carrying a pistol without a license. 

If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison. 

At a press conference on Friday, Acting US attorney of Washington, DC, Michael Sherwin, said 15 charges had already been filed against the rioters. 

While he didn't name Coffman then, he described the Molotov cocktails in his truck as "ready to go."

"Make no mistake about this: It was a very dangerous situation," Sherwin said at the time. "We are aggressively trying to address these cases as soon as possible." 

