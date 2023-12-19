Alabama man with parrot arrested in Florida after police say he was high on mushrooms

An Alabama man told police he was high on mushrooms after they struggled to get him–and a parrot–out of his car during a trespassing call.

According to a release by Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man later identified as a 38-year-old from Elba, Alabama, was pounding on the front door of a home in the Florida panhandle county. When he ignored the homeowners pleas for him to leave, they called the police.

Upon arrival, police found the man in a vehicle with a "blank look" on his face and a parrot sitting on his shoulder, according to the release.

Officers also said they saw several weapons in the vehicle with him. When the officers asked him to leave, he became unruly, arguing and fighting the officers.

Stationary vehicle where officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Office found the defendant, parrot and several illegal items on Elkcam Road.

'He was just high, and his drug of choice was mushrooms'

After officers used a taser and detained him, the man said there was nothing wrong with him, he was just high on mushrooms.

Officers also found several illegal items in the vehicle, the release states.

The man was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of battery on an emergency official, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of resisting an officer with violence, and one count of trespassing.

Court records show he has filed for a public defender, but contact information was not immediately available. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024, and he is being held at a jail in Washington County as of Tuesday morning.

The parrot, seemingly uninjured, was transported in a pet carrier to animal control.

