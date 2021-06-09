Alabama man says he stole vehicle because God told him to do it

An Alabama man accused of stealing a vehicle from a fire station announced his candidacy for mayor, flirted with a reporter and admitted to stealing the vehicle (with God’s help), all within the span of less than a minute.

A video shot by WALA, the Fox-affiliated TV station in Mobile, Alabama shows Jeffrey McCants being escorted out of a police station.

McCants, who is charged with stealing a marked Prichard Fire-Rescue vehicle, introduces himself to cameras and says he is "running for mayor of Mobile, Alabama, baby."

When asked by a female reporter why McCants supposedly stole the vehicle, he tells her he wouldn’t have stolen it if, "I had a woman like you."

He clarifies that he allegedly stole the vehicle because God told him to.

"And guess what? God helps me do everything," McCants says as an officer escorts him into a police vehicle. "I steal everything, man. I steal your heart, baby,"

But McCants was not finished.

FBI OFFERS INFORMATION REWARD AFTER WALMART FIRES IN ALABAMA, MISSISSIPPI

"God helps me do everything. Good and bad," McCants says in the video. "He helps me get away from the police…but not this time."

The camera then pans to show another man in handcuffs being escorted into the same vehicle. When a reporter asks him if he was involved in the alleged auto theft, McCants pipes up and says: "No! I did it, man! He didn’t do sh--! I did everything!"

McCants says he will "steal a police car," after he’s released from custody.

The local Fox station also reported Thursday that McCants is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of first-degree theft and first-degree burglary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court records cited by the station indicate he has had some previous brushes with the law, including another incident where he was accused of stealing a vehicle.