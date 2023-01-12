Alabama man sentenced in shooting of Moss Point police dog and trying to escape from jail

An Alabama man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after fleeing from Moss Point officers and shooting a police K9 named Buddy.

Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

McGuire shot Buddy with a sawed-off shotgun in March hand police responded to alarm call at Tay’s BBQ/Shell Station.

Moss Point police released Buddy to track McGuire after the suspect fled the scene.

McGuire attempted to escape from the Pearl River County jail in August, three days after he pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Buddy has made a full recovery.