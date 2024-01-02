Alabama Medical Marijuana license blocked reactions- January 1, 2024- News 19 at 6 p.m.
Alabama Medical Marijuana advocates frustrated by process.
Alabama Medical Marijuana advocates frustrated by process.
Michigan is playing for a national title.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas face off in a powerhouse clash at the Sugar Bowl.
Nix broke Mac Jones' record as he threw five touchdowns and had just six incompletions.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Over 12,000 shoppers are fans of this gizmo.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the best players of the four-team playoff era.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
Emergency contraception sales surge after certain holidays, especially New Year's Eve.
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
Three star players are causing fantasy managers headaches as we head into championship week. Andy Behrens looks to provide some clarity and context.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons put on a good show before setting infamous history.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
Apple has filed an appeal to the International Trade Commision attempting to reverse a ban on US sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The company’s also requesting an emergency stay on the ban until a decision is reached regarding proposed redesigns of both smartwatch models.
Rolls-Royce gives its customers a lot of freedom when it comes to customization. Here are some of the coolest commissions it received in 2023.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Four teams remain in the hunt for college football’s national championship, and that means there are eight possible scenarios for this season’s outcome.
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.