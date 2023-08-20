Alabama men capture enormous gator

A group of six men in Alabama recently caught a shockingly large alligator.

The gator weighed in at 524 pounds and measured in at 12 feet, nine inches, according to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

Officials said the gator was captured by the Douglas party.

It was such a large gator that it had to be lifted up in order for the men to take a picture holding it.

The largest ever gator captured was done in 2014, also in Alabama, according to Americanoceans.org.

That gator measured 15 feet and nine inches long, weighing over 1,000 pounds.

