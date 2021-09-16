Alabama mom jailed for fighting kid's bully on school bus

A woman was arrested in Alabama after getting into an “altercation” with a 11-year-old, say local police (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

A mother from Alabama allegedly got into a physical fight with her child’s bully on a school bus, local police say.

Nannatt Waldrop, 37, was arrested in Center Point after she got on a a bus and started a fight with an 11-year-old child, who she believed was picking on her own child, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff Office.

Ms Waldrop faces a number of charges in relation to the incident, including third-degree simple assault, trespassing on a school bus and disorderly conduct, a police statement read.

According to Sergeant Joni Money, the “altercation” allegedly involving Ms Waldrop and an 11-year old happened at roughly 7.18am on 14 September on Martinique Drive.

Ms Waldrop was taken into custody by deputies, was released on a $10,500 bail later the same day, the statement said.

Walter Gonsoulin, the superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, condemned any act of violence happening on his school system’s transportation services. Non-school staff adults are not permitted on school buses.

“While this is now a law enforcement matter, let me just say what I saw on that video deeply disturbs me,’’ he said in a statement, according to AL.com. “At no point is any type of violence acceptable, especially violence against students. We have been and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Ms Waldrop’s court date has not been public by authorities or if she has any legal representation, according to NBC News.