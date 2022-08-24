Alabama murder suspect seeking bail in 1988 Lawrence cold case

Aug. 24—LAWRENCE — The Alabama man accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay to death in 1988 is seeking bail so he can get out of Middleton Jail as he awaits trial for murder.

Marvin "Skip" McClendon, 75, of Bremen, was held without bail after his arraignment in Salem Superior Court in July.

On Tuesday, during a hearing in superior court, McClendon's defense attorney Charles Henry Fasoldt said he would be seeking a bail hearing.

Bail is rarely granted in murder cases and it's unclear if it will be in the 33-year-old murder case.

Fasoldt asked for paperwork outlining the bail request to be impounded from public view because it included information regarding McClendon's medical history and "third party culprits."

Third party culprits is a legal reference suggesting a third party or parties committed the crimes charged against a defendant, or had the motive, intent or opportunity to commit the crimes, according to the Massachusetts Guide to Evidence.

Prosecutor Jessica Strasnick said she had seen the defense's request for a bail hearing, but just the night before Tuesday's hearing.

The bail request will be discussed at the next court date on Sept. 27. McClendon can appear at that hearing by video conference, Judge Thomas Dreschler said.

McClendon was not in court Tuesday.

Relatives and friends of Tremblay, who have attended court hearings since McClendon's arrest on April 26, were also not in court Tuesday.

McClendon is accused of stabbing Tremblay to death and leaving her body on the tracks near a rail freight terminal near South Broadway and Andover Street in Lawrence in September 1988.

The 33-year-old "cold case" was solved, Strasnick previously said in court, when investigators were able to use the DNA of relatives of McClendon to identify him as a suspect.

At the time of the killing McClendon was working as a handyman at a church in Lawrence. He had also worked as a state corrections officer.

Story continues

Also, McClendon drove a van similar to one see in the area prior to Tremblay's murder. He also shared details of the crime never made public when interviewed by investigators, Strasnick said previously.

Investigators, collaborating with the FBI, also determined Tremblay's killer was left-handed. McClendon is left-handed, she also said.

"He lived in Chelmsford at the time. He had ties to Lawrence. He would hang out here. He would work here," Strasnick said previously in court.

But Fasoldt, in McClendon's defense, pointed to the DNA testing and said it was "equally plausible" the DNA of "another male McClendon" could have been found on Tremblay.

A log of discovery, potential evidence in the case turned over by prosecutors, indicate at least five people with the last name McClendon, including Marvin, were interviewed by investigators.

The log does not include the actual evidence or documents, however.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive or any details of what they believe happened prior to Tremblay's death.

