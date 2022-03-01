Alabama musician dies after being shot, crashing near police headquarters

Navari Deon Jones was shot at least once before crashing the vehicle he was driving and dying near police headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. on Saturday, according to local authorities.

Authorities in Birmingham, Ala. are still looking for the person they say shot three people at a local motorcycle club over the weekend, including a man who later crashed the vehicle he was driving near city police headquarters before dying.

The deceased victim has been identified as local church drummer Navari Deon Jones, 38, of Bessemer, Ala. according to Birmingham Police and WVTM 13. He was shot at least once before the crash took place and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Navari Jones, 38, was pronounced dead on Feb. 26, 2022 following a shooting at a local motorcycle club in Birmingham, Ala. (Credit: Facebook)

No arrests have been made, Birmingham Police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin told theGrio on Tuesday.

“Detectives have made progress in the case, but there’s no information that’s available for release to the general public right now,” Mauldin said.

An officer heard Jones crash his vehicle in the 1700 block of 1st Avenue North in Birmingham, just outside a city police station, some time after 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to a department press release.

The incident took place around the same time police responded to a reported shooting about a mile away at the Tru-Riders Motorcycle Club in Birmingham where an unnamed woman was found shot, authorities said.

Police said the female victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel to UAB hospital where a second involved unnamed woman also showed up with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Navari Jones, 38, was a drummer was a drummer for a band called Ampliphied Noiz who also performed at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church before he was fatally shot on Feb. 26, 2022. (Credit: Facebook)

“The preliminary investigation suggests an altercation ensued inside of the location prior to the suspect firing shots,” Birmingham police said in a statement released on Saturday.

Police said Jones’s vehicle collided with two parked vehicles before coming to a stop. Jones worked as a clinician, but he also was a drummer for a band called Ampliphied Noiz and performed at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, according to Soultone Cymbals.

The cymbal company Soultone recently signed him as an artist. Soultone said Jones previously played with Keith Sweat and former American Idol winner Ruben Studdard among others.

Members of the public with information on the shooting have been asked to contact the Birmingham Police Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-777.

