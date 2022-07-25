Alabama Neighborhood Gets Spooked By Life Sized Chucky Doll Walking The Streets

There are some things in life that require a double take. For Kendra Walden, it was seeing what appeared to be a Chucky doll come to life walking down the street in an Alabama neighborhood.

The 31-year-old in Albertville, Alabama was in a car with two other women when she first spotted a life-sized version of the murderous doll from the 1988 horror film, "Child's Play."

"I was remodeling a house in the area and me and some of my employees were headed home from that house," Walden told TODAY Parents.

Kendra Walden was leaving a job site when she spotted a

Walden said she thought she was hallucinating.

"When we got closer to him we saw that it was real," she said. "It scared the heck out of us."

Walden told TODAY that everyone in the car was "screaming like little kids."

"My brother Zack, who is a Marine, was working on this house the day before," Walden said. "His biggest fear in the entire world is Chucky so he would have died on the spot."

Kendra Walden, who was riding in the car with two of her employees, circled back to take a closer look at

Walden said her employee driving the car, Alexis Atchley, turned around so everyone could get a closer look.

"When we circled back around (the boy) had his mask off, but quickly popped it back on and crossed the street after we passed," Walden told TODAY. "We turned around again and that’s when we got the photos."

Related: ‘Haunted’ Elsa doll returned after family threw it out twice

Walden uploaded three photos to her Facebook page of the encounter.

"Dear Parents of the little boy in the chucky costume in Pinson," Walden captioned the photos. "GET YOUR KID....I almost had a heart attack."

Dear Parents of the little boy in the chucky costume in Pinson. GET YOUR KID.… I almost had a heart attack. 🫣😟 Posted by Kendra Walden on Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Walden said her social post, which has garnered more than 51,000 likes and 105,000 shares, was "just for fun" and she did not expect it to go viral.

"At first it was private and then a friend asked to make it public and after that it’s been crazy," she said. "I can rarely check my notifications because so many are on the Chucky post. I’ve had so many people reach out about people sharing it and such."

Story continues

At time of publication, the post had racked up more than 16,000 comments.

"THIS is what happens when there’s not a Chucky movie at least every few years," one commenter wrote. "He takes to the streets."

Another added "I literally would die."

One person who saw the now-viral post? The mother of 5-year-old "Chucky."

"The mother of the child eventually commented on our post and after looking at her photos we knew it was her son," Walden said.

While most people are getting a laugh from Chucky's Alabama adventure, Walden said not everyone has been so kind.

"So many people have laughed alongside of us with my post, but some others have posted really rude things regarding him crossing the street alone and so forth," Walden said. "He did cross the street alone, but he looked both ways and made sure we were stopped before crossing."

She added, "It’s sad to see so many people come at his mother for allowing her child to have some fun — with his grandmother close by watching it all. I wish everyone would be more positive."