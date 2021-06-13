Alabama news anchor who broke news of Clinton tarmac meeting dead from apparent suicide at 45

Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
·1 min read
A TV reporter in Alabama who broke the 2016 meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch was found dead from an apparent suicide Saturday morning.

He was 45.

Christopher Sign played college football at the University of Alabama in the 1990s, then joined ABC 33/40, where he worked for 13 years before leaving for a station in Phoenix.

In Arizona, he broke the news of Clinton and Lynch’s meeting, which came amid the investigation into then-candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. Barely a week after the meeting, Lynch announced that the probe would be closed.

He also won several awards in Phoenix for his coverage of shootings and a deadly tornado.

Sign returned to ABC 33/40 in 2017 as a weeknight anchor after turning down a gig at a national station.

“We have lost a revered colleague who’s indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity,” network vice president and general manager Eric Land said in a statement.

“We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing.”

In 2019, Sign published a book about his scoop, “Secret on the Tarmac,” which he said made targets out of his family.

Sign is survived by his wife, Laura, whom he met at Alabama, and their three sons.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.

