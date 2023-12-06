Alabama officer placed on leave after video shows her using stun gun on cuffed Black man

A video showing a white Reform police officer appearing to use a stun gun on an already-handcuffed Black man has circulated the internet and resulted in the department putting the officer on administrative leave.

The arrest happened Dec. 2.

On Dec. 4, the Reform Police Department released a statement that said the department is turning over evidence surrounding the case to Alabama State Bureau of Investigations within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and is requesting the bureau investigate the case.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said Tuesday he had not gotten confirmation on whether the bureau has chosen to accept the case.

The video appears to show a white female officer pinning a Black man against the hood of a car and then using stun gun-type of device him while she held him there. As the man cries, the officer asks "You want it again?"

Al.com identified the man as 24-year-old Micah Johnson, who is being held on a $500,000 bond. His charges are obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, marijuana possession, drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

