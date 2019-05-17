After Alabama OKs strictest abortion law in nation, Missouri could be next. Where states stand on abortion bans

Alabama's passage of the nation's strictest abortion bill is touching off almost a contest among lawmakers in the South and Midwest to join the anti-abortion ranks, helping propel the highly emotional issue into the national debate and put it before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Missouri lawmakers now seek to wrest Alabama's anti-abortion torch and move to the front of the line.

“It’s time to make Missouri the most Pro-Life state in the country!” Republican Gov. Mike Parson tweeted Wednesday as debate in his state's Senate began over a "heartbeat" abortion ban. Lawmakers pushed it through and hope to get it past the House Friday on the last day for passing bills.

Missouri's conservative state senators even put aside squabbles on other, more parochial issues, this week to end a filibuster in order to take up the legislation that would prohibit nearly all abortions as early as eight weeks into a pregnancy, except in cases of medical emergency. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

SCOTUS: Strict anti-abortion laws like Alabama's are aimed at Supreme Court, which may prove to be an obstacle

The latest developments are also firing up the opposition. “This is not just about Alabama. We are seeing these extreme bills being introduced across the country,” said Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen. “These extreme bans banning abortions at six weeks or earlier, before women even know we’re pregnant, is happening in 16 states.”

Here's a look at where key states stand on abortion:

Kentucky

In Kentucky, Gov. Matt Bevin's administration on Wednesday started its appeal of a federal judge's ruling that struck down the state's abortion law that would halt a common second-trimester procedure to end pregnancies.

U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. ruled last week that the 2018 law would create a "substantial obstacle" to a woman's right to an abortion, violating constitutionally protected privacy rights.

More: Where is abortion legal? Everywhere. But ...

The laws emanating from anti-abortion states not only limit, if not eliminate, the options for abortion in individual states, they essentially invite a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in and possibly reverse on the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

It's time to make Missouri the most Pro-Life state in the country! Thanks to leaders in the House and Senate, we are one vote away from passing one of the strongest #ProLife bills in the country - standing for life, protecting women’s health, and advocating for the unborn. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 15, 2019

While some states have long been active in their anti-abortion efforts, many now find the political atmosphere under the Trump administration more supportive, particularly after the addition of two conservative justices on the high court.

Candidates: 'An utter disgrace': 2020 Democrats denounce Alabama's near-total abortion ban

"It is clearer than ever that Roe is far from being settled law in the eyes and hearts of the American people, and this is increasingly reflected in state legislatures," Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion advocacy group, said in a statement Wednesday. "The American people want a fresh debate and a new direction, achieved by consensus and built on love for both mothers and babies. The time is coming for the Supreme Court to let that debate go forward.”

In this file photo taken on Jan. 18, 2019, anti-abortion activists participate in the "March for Life," an annual event to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the US, outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC. More

For abortion-rights supporters, meanwhile, the Alabama law is ominous. "The bill that ... is an all-out abortion ban. But make no mistake: Women across the country see what is happening, and they are going to be the deciding voters in the 2020 election," said Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood.