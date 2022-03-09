Alabama permitless carry bill headed to conference committee

Brian Lyman, Montgomery Advertiser
·2 min read

A bill that would allow the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit is headed to a conference committee amid a dispute between the House and Senate over language related to crime.

The House voted 71 to 13 (with 16 abstentions) to not agree to the Senate's changes to the bill, HB 272. Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, said during the debate he had concerns with a section that would allow police to take the weapons of a person they have a "reasonable belief" had committed a crime.

"I was kind of concerned about the reasonable belief because that is not a legal term that is used in law enforcement," he said.

The permitless carry bill would remove the requirement to have a permit for a concealed weapon in most cases. It would also allow drivers to keep loaded weapons within arm's reach while driving.

Permitless carry bill: Alabama Senate approves permitless carry bill. Here are the details.

Existing limits on concealed weapons in schools and on private property would be maintained, and permits could still be purchased for interstate travel. But legal penalties for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit would be abolished.

Gun rights groups, who have pushed for the bill for years, argued that the permit requirement was an infringement on Second Amendment rights. The bill was largely opposed by law enforcement, who said the requirement provided a level of safety and was a useful tool in enforcing the law. The Alabama Sheriffs' Association said it denied 6,000 concealed carry permits last year to people considered unfit for a concealed carry license.

The Senate added language saying private property owners could ban weapons on their property through signage, and created a fund starting at $5 million to replace revenue lost from the loss of permits.

The Senate also added language requiring motorists pulled over by law enforcement to tell officers if they are carrying a firearm, and forbids motorists from touching firearms when law enforcement approaches them. The "reasonable suspicion" provision would allow officers to check the individual and firearm during the stop.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Brian Lyman at 334-240-0185 or blyman@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama permitless carry bill is headed to a conference committee

Recommended Stories

  • MO lawsuit challenges failure to approve new congressional map amid Senate gridlock

    The lawsuit comes as Missouri GOP senators are divided over gerrymandering Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver out of office.

  • South Carolina Senate OKs call for constitutional convention

    The state Senate approved Wednesday a proposal that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a convention to propose specific amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Every African American senator voted against the proposal, saying they feared the national meeting could gut protections their ancestors have had to fight for over two centuries. The U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds of states, or 34, to call for the convention.

  • FOX 35 We Love Florida Forecast: March 9, 2022

    FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brittany Lockley highlights unique Florida weather patterns in the coming days.

  • BNPL firm Sezzle to cut 20% of its jobs in North America, shares jump

    According to its 2020 annual report https://bit.ly/3CsS6an, Sezzle had 280 full time employees. The company did not disclose a similar number in their recent 2021 annual report https://bit.ly/35LAv1d and did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for clarification.

  • SKOL Search: Mock draft roundup 4.0

    A quarterback makes the list in this week's roundup

  • Police: Car in Nevada crash that killed 9 was going 103 mph

    A police report says a 59-year-old motorist’s sports car was “at full acceleration,” going more than 100 mph into a busy crossroads in North Las Vegas in January, causing a multi-vehicle wreck that killed him, his passenger and seven members of a family in a minivan. The report made public Wednesday said a vehicle computer showed Gary Dean Robinson’s maroon Dodge Challenger sped up from 90 mph (145 kph) to 103 mph (166 kph) five seconds before entering the intersection against a red traffic signal. Killed in a Toyota Sienna were the driver, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35; and passengers David Mejia-Barrera, 25; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Adrian Zacarias, 10; and Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5.

  • Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

    A leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

  • Congress passes $50 billion U.S. Postal Service relief bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to provide the long loss-making Postal Service (USPS) with about $50 billion in financial relief over a decade and require its future retirees to enroll in a government health insurance plan. In a rare display of bipartisanship for a narrowly divided Congress, the 79-19 vote follows approval by the U.S. House of Representatives in early February and sends the bill to President Joe Biden for his signature. Struggling with diminishing mail volumes despite having to deliver to a growing number of addresses, USPS has reported net losses of more than $90 billion since 2007.

  • Could the Arizona Legislature be any more embarassing? Here's the latest fiasco

    Suddenly, Arizona Republican legislators need Democratic help. Democrats should make them pay for that help.

  • Senate passes sweeping overhaul of U.S. Postal Service

    The Senate voted 79-19 on Tuesday evening to pass a sweeping $107 billion plan to overhaul the U.S. Postal Service.Why it matters: Advocates argue that the bill will provide the beleaguered USPS with financial relief and help it modernize its operations, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It will be the largest reform of the postal service in nearly two decades, the New York Times notes.What's next: The bill passed with large bipart

  • Russian ex-minister says invasion of Ukraine is stalling because officials stole from military budget for 'mega-yachts in Cyprus'

    Andrey Kozyrev argued that Russia's invasion was not going to plan early because President Vladimir Putin did not know the true state of his military.

  • Psaki addresses 'kerfuffle' among White House press corps

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki began Wednesday's briefing by taking questions from reporters sitting behind the first row, an unusual step that comes shortly after griping among some reporters about who gets to ask questions and for how long. "I heard there was a little kerfuffle in here after the briefing yesterday," Psaki said with a slight smirk before opening the briefing room for questions. "What we're going to do today is we're...

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.

  • Denmark says sorry for taking Greenland children in 1950s social experiment

    Denmark's prime minister on Wednesday delivered a face-to-face apology to six living victims of a 1950s social experiment in which 22 Greenlandic children were taken from their families and sent to Denmark to be integrated into Danish society. The Inuit children were between four and nine years old when they were shipped to Denmark, then the colonial power, in 1951 to try to re-educate them as "little Danes". The children were supposed to return to Greenland and be part of a new Danish-speaking elite that would help modernise the Arctic island's Inuit population.

  • Graham signals he's a likely 'no' on Biden SCOTUS pick

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), an influential Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, is signaling he's leaning toward voting "no" on President Biden's nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, despite voting last year to confirm her to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Only a few weeks ago Graham was dangling the prospect of a big bipartisan vote to confirm the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if Biden nominated...

  • Donald Trump takes new $100 million loan on Trump Tower; re-fi was handled by San Diego bank headed by GOP donor

    Donald Trump has re-financed the mortgage on Trump Tower. The $100 million loan was handled by Axos Bank in San Diego; CEO Gregory Garrabrants is a donor.

  • Ukraine is getting Russian-made weapons to defeat its Russian invaders

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on NATO to declare a no-fly zone over the country as allies have sent weapons to Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky says he has 'cooled' on joining NATO and is open to discussions about control of Russian-backed separatist regions

    Volodymyr Zelensky's comments about NATO and the future status of the separatist regions are possible openings for peace talks with Russia.

  • ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler arrested after Bank of America teller thought he was a bank robber

    Ryan Coogler says the bank ‘worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction,’ but, 'this situation never should have happened’

  • How Much is Volodymyr Zelensky Worth?

    Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky won the hearts of the western world recently when, upon the recent invasion of his country by Russia, he refused an offer from the U.S. to help him evacuate from...