Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
Three days after gunfire at a Sweet 16 birthday party killed four young people and injured 32 more, some critically, victims’ relatives and officials expressed hope that investigators may be nearing an arrest and also frustration about police silence on the case. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday evening that multiple law enforcement agencies, including local police and and the FBI, would hold a news conference the following morning to discuss the case, further heightening anticipation of a potential breakthrough. The shootings Saturday night rocked the small town of Dadeville, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Birmingham, and families suddenly found themselves planning memorials and burial services instead of graduation parties or college move-ins.
Four young people were killed in the shooting late Saturday night at a dance studio in the town of Dadeville, Alabama.
Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, have each been charged with four counts of reckless murder and were charged as adults.
A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in Saturday's deadly mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, officials announced Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Ty Reik McCullough and Travis McCullough, were each charged with four counts of reckless murder, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
A father tells the BBC he is "absolutely crushed" by the death of his 19-year-old son in the attack.
Two teenagers have been arrested for the Alabama mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday part.
Alabama police on Wednesday said they arrested two teen suspects in connection to a shooting at a birthday celebration in Dadeville, Ala., on Saturday that left four people dead and 28 others injured. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images
