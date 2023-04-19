Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting

Associated Press

Three days after gunfire at a Sweet 16 birthday party killed four young people and injured 32 more, some critically, victims’ relatives and officials expressed hope that investigators may be nearing an arrest and also frustration about police silence on the case. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday evening that multiple law enforcement agencies, including local police and and the FBI, would hold a news conference the following morning to discuss the case, further heightening anticipation of a potential breakthrough. The shootings Saturday night rocked the small town of Dadeville, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Birmingham, and families suddenly found themselves planning memorials and burial services instead of graduation parties or college move-ins.