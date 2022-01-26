Alabama police chief quits amid questions over ticketing

·2 min read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The police chief in a small Alabama town that received about half its municipal revenue from fines and forfeitures linked to aggressive traffic enforcement resigned following a report about the practice.

Mike Jones, chief of police in the Jefferson County town of Brookside, quit following a recent story by AL.com that said he turned the department into a traffic trap that by 2020 relied on income from ticketing people for minor and questionable offenses as they drive by on Interstate 22.

A statement from Debbie Keedy, who works as clerk of the town of roughly 1,250 people, said Jones resigned on Tuesday.

“Since this involves a personnel matter, the town has no further comment,” it said.

County officials were critical of the town's practices, and Republican and Democratic officials discussed ways to rein in a system that sometimes is referred to as policing for profit.

Jones was hired in 2018. Brookside, once a mining community, under Jones built a police force of 10 or more full and part-time officers with 10 dark vehicles that patrol I-22.

The town has no traffic lights and only one store, but in 2020 collected $487 in fines and forfeitures for every man, woman and child. Income from fines and forfeitures rose 640% in two years, and by 2020 the total came to $610,000, or 49% of the town’s $1.2 million budget.

The Institute for Justice, a nonprofit, public interest law firm based in Virginia, contends that cities which rely on fines and fees for more than 10% of their revenue deserve scrutiny for what it calls “taxation by citation,” AL.com reported.

In Brookside, on days when municipal court is held, so many people show up for tickets that officers have to direct traffic.

The city faces at least five federal lawsuits for its policing, and officials including Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth sought investigations by the Justice Department and the state attorney general and audits.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal resigns after domestic violence charge, city says

    Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal resigned Wednesday, a week after he was arrested in Seminole County on a domestic violence charge. City Manager Randy Knight announced Deal’s resignation at Wednesday’s regular commission meeting and said the city will begin the hiring process for a new police chief as soon as possible. Division Chief Pam Marcum will continue to head the police department, ...

  • Is Ohio trying to pick a fight? Why ‘edgy’ red billboards have popped up across US

    “Everything is bigger in Texas, except your house,” a billboard posted in Austin, Texas, read.

  • Trump supporter who attacked police during Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 44 months in prison

    Federal judge tells Trump supporter Nicholas Languerand he was not a “patriot” that day, the Capitol police were.

  • Biden signs order making sexual harassment in the military a crime

    President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order making sexual harassment an offense under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.Driving the news: The order will also strengthen the military’s response to domestic violence and the wrongful broadcast or distribution of intimate visual images, the White House said. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere's been growing criticism on Capitol Hill over the military's ineffectivene

  • Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Assistant Says ‘Unconscionable Conduct’ Secured Her Silence

    Ashley Walters says violence, intimidation, and "other coercive acts" delayed her legal complaint, so Manson shouldn't be allowed to claim her right to sue for "deranged" acts of sexual harassment and abuse has expired

  • Gov. Kristi Noem relocates, cuts funding in half for Custer State Park camping project

    After South Dakota lawmakers said they'd be rejecting the 176-campsite proposal, Gov. Kristi Noem's office is scaling back plans.

  • If praying the gay away was bad, Florida Republicans’ new bigoted proposal is much worse | Editorial

    Florida lawmakers are trying to push what’s been the dubbed the “Don’t say gay” bill during this year’s legislative session, with zero regard for the emotional harm it will do to LGBTQ students.

  • Republicans in Congress face a Matt Gaetz reckoning as Feds close in on the embattled Florida lawmaker

    His allies in Congress continue to defend him. "Matt's strong. He's doing fine," said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia.

  • 🌱 Brookside Police Chief Resigns + USFL Announces Season Kickoff

    The quickest way to get caught up on the most important things happening today in Trussville.

  • New Poll Figures Out Who Likes Sinema. It’s Republicans

    REUTERSSen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has become a magnet for political criticism—and a new survey of her favorability in Arizona shows just how much her own state is turning on her.A survey of 1,469 likely voters in Arizona, conducted by the liberal polling shop Data For Progress and shared exclusively with The Daily Beast, found 31% of respondents with a “very unfavorable” opinion of Sinema, while 21% had a “somewhat unfavorable” opinion of the senator. The survey was conducted from Jan. 21 to Jan

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell Has Hurt Feelings Over Backlash From His Black Voter Comments

    Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is offended. No, it’s not because of his constant goalpost moving when it comes to the filibuster or opposition to letting voting rights legislation pass–it’s because people are mad at him about his comments about Black voters. Well, the Senate minority leader couldn’t bear the thought that anybody could think that he could initially separate African-American voters into a different category.

  • Lawmaker Says A Book didn't Make him Gay during Debate about LGBTQ Topics in School

    Florida’s debate over LGBTQ topics being taught in schools drew one lawmaker to confront a remark from a parent who claimed the subject has an agenda, reported Newsweek. The hearing centered on the Senate Bill 1300 which revises the salaries of district school board members and also mandates a review of materials school departments select for schools and libraries.

  • NYPD officers slam Mayor Adams for insisting they live in the city: 'Pay me enough to rent'

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams facing criticisms from NYPD members after saying officers should live in the city.

  • North Carolina man given record prison sentence for livestreaming sex abuse of Filipino children

    A man from North Carolina, Jake Ross, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for paying a mother in the Philippines to sexually abuse her children over livestream. The 47-year-old man from McDowell County received the longest sentence ever given in a child pornography case by the federal courts in the Asheville division of the Western District of North Carolina, reported the Charlotte Observer. The Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also added a lifetime of court supervision if Ross were to outlive his sentence.

  • US Supreme Court declines to halt pending Oklahoma execution

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request from a death row inmate in Oklahoma to stop his upcoming lethal injection. In a brief order, the court indicated 46-year-old Donald Grant’s application for a temporary stay of execution was denied. The decision paves the way for Grant to receive a lethal injection at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

  • Man accused of raping intoxicated Indiana University student at dorm

    Victim tells police she was reluctant to report the incident, but friends convinced her that she should.

  • Scientists hit a milestone toward nuclear fusion energy

    Humankind is one step closer to making nuclear fusion – the very process that powers stars – a viable energy source.ZYLSTRA: "I think this is a very exciting time. You know, people have been working on fusion for many decades, and this is literally decades in the making.”U.S. government scientists have announced hitting a huge milestone called “a burning plasma,” which marks a step toward self-sustaining nuclear fusion energy.Alex Zylstra is an experimental physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory."We are publishing findings that for the first time we've been able to create what we call a burning plasma in the laboratory. And burning plasma is one that's related to fusion energy research. And it's a system in which the fuel is mostly heating itself. In the past, we've always had to provide external heating to the fuel to get it hot. But now the fusion is actually doing most of the work for us."Using the world’s largest laser, the researchers coaxed fusion fuel for the first time to heat itself beyond the heat they zapped into it.The energy they produced was modest – about the equivalent of nine nine-volt batteries – but the experiments represent a big step in the decades-long quest.The scientists cautioned that years of more work are needed.“From there, the next step is actually we want to try to get to the point where the fuel is heating itself so fast that it can overcome mechanisms that reduce the temperature of the fuel. That would be what we would call ignition. Beyond there, we still need to show that we can produce more energy from fusion than we take to actually start the experiment.”Unlike burning fossil fuels or the fission process of existing nuclear power plants, fusion offers the prospect of abundant energy without pollution.Zylstra is encouraged by the progress.“You know, there's many milestones that are being reported in the last few years. It's quite an exciting time for, for fusion. And I think it's also important to note that this particular milestone that we're reporting now is, is exciting because it's the first time that we're able to study how the fusion fuel behaves under these sorts of conditions, and that's key for building our understanding to guide the path forward."

  • Chasten Buttigieg says Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill will push kids 'back into the closet'

    Chasten Buttigieg slammed a Florida bill that would prohibit discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.

  • How Republicans Can Block Stephen Breyer’s Replacement

    President Biden's replacement nomination will need confirmation from the Senate

  • Kansas bill forces pharmacists to fill ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine as off-label COVID treatment

    Kansas senators who oversee public health policy debate a bill that would promote off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID.