Juneteenth, a portmanteau of June 19, is a holiday that honors the last enslaved Black people in Texas learning they were free. On June 19, 1865, federal troops marched on Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state. Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas and famously read General Orders No. 3, which stated, “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”