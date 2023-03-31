What Alabama politicians are saying about Trump's indictment

Alabama's Republican politicians took to social media to bash a New York grand jury's indictment Thursday of former President Donald Trump on undisclosed criminal charges.

The indictment marks the first time in American history that a president has been charged with a crime. The exact counts weren't immediately released, but the grand jury had been investigating the former president's role in paying hush money to two women who claimed to have sex with Trump before he entered the White House, USA TODAY reported.

Republican politicians representing Alabama called the indictment a "political witch hunt" and an abuse of the legal system. In an unusual protest, one Alabama representative handed out ham sandwiches at his office.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville was quick to dismiss the claims brought against the former president, claiming the indictment was nothing more than the result of the "Democrats [sic] hatred."

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One, alongside Attorney General William Barr, U.S. House candidate Ronny Jackson (2nd from right), and U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville (2nd from left), upon arrival in Dallas, Texas, on June 11, 2020.

"Remember this day...the day the Democrats hatred of a Republican President was so great that they indicted him on a charge that no one believes is legitimate. You can't unring this bell," Tuberville tweeted Thursday night.

State Rep. Barry Moore, R-Enterprise, called it a "sham indictment" and posted a photo of a certificate welcoming Trump to the "Indicted for Political Purposes Club." He added that "in honor of the fact that the Manhattan DA could indict a ham sandwich next," Moore would be handing out ham sandwiches in his Washington, D.C., office on Friday.

And it looks like he followed through with it.

"The sandwiches are ready! Hope to see you soon in Longworth 1504," Moore tweeted, along with a photo of ham sandwiches in plastic bags with "Indict this!" scrawled in marker.

Moore was indicted in 2014 and later found not guilty of perjury relating to investigations into an economic development deal with then Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, R-Auburn. Hubbard was convicted of ethics violations in 2016 and spent four years in prison before being released in early 2023.

State Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Weaver, accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of weaponizing the justice system and said Bragg had made "a mockery of the U.S. Constitution." Rogers called for Bragg's resignation.

"This sham indictment of President Trump is nothing more than a fraught attempt by the far left to weaponize the American justice system & do Joe Biden’s political dirty work in the courtroom. Alvin Bragg should stop making a mockery of the US Constitution & resign immediately," Rogers tweeted on Friday.

Rep. Dale Strong, R-Huntsville, accused "New York liberals" of making sure Trump can't run for office.

"This is nothing more than a political witch hunt and an abuse of office by the Manhattan District Attorney. We must not stand for the politicization of our nation’s justice system to influence elections," Strong tweeted on Thursday.

A criminal record doesn't prevent an individual from running for U.S. political office, including for president.

Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, continued the attacks against Bragg and called for the case against Trump to be thrown out.

"What we are seeing is the attempted political assassination of a former President. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s spurious legal case should never have been entertained & his flagrant abuse of the justice system is leading the nation down a very dark & dangerous path," Palmer tweeted Thursday night. "For the good of the nation, this case should immediately be thrown out," Palmer added in a reply.

State Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, called the indictment a stunt and said prosecutors should be focused on "the very real crime crisis that they are facing on a daily basis."

Among those who hadn't weighed in by Friday afternoon: U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Alabama; U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham; and U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile.

Trump is to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The case in New York isn't the only potential legal trouble Trump could face. He's also facing three other investigations that could carry criminal charges, including for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, potential mishandling of classified documents and possible interference with the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What Alabama politicians are saying about Trump indictment