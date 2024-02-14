When will Alabama politics be more than a chance to fight?

Last December, after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and the state Legislature refused to submit a Congressional redistricting plan that complied with a three-judge federal court’s order, its judges wrote that they were “not aware of any other case in which a state Legislature — faced with a federal court order declaring that its electoral plan unlawfully dilutes minority votes and requiring a plan that provides an additional opportunity district — responded with a plan that the state concedes does not provide that district.”

Steve Suitts is an adjunct lecturer at Emory University.

Those of us old enough to have lived in Alabama in the 1960s and 1970s well remember other such cases. In flaunting contempt for the federal courts’ enforcement of the nation’s voting laws, Alabama Republican leaders are rehearsing the playbook of the state’s most famous Democratic demagogue, former Governor George C. Wallace, who perfected an arrogant defiance of the courts that brought him huge political rewards from a majority of the state’s white voters.

Still remembered for his “stand in the schoolhouse door” at the University of Alabama, Wallace’s opposition to voting rights was equally fierce, unprincipled, and politically advantageous. Wallace built his successful 1962 campaign for governor as a “fighting” state judge who refused to allow the US Civil Rights Commission to access voter registration records in Barbour County. When challenged for disobeying a federal court order, Wallace said he was conducting his own investigation that was “more important than the Civil Rights Commission hearing,” and, besides, he had decided only state law could govern voting.

Once in the governor’s chair, Wallace continued to defy the courts, accusing Justice Department lawyers of using claims of discrimination as an a coverup to advantage Black voters over white voters. In Selma in 1965, Wallace’s state troopers clubbed and tear-gassed Black voting rights activists, but long before the tragedy on the Edmund Pettus Bridge the governor’s lawyers and the Alabama Sovereignty Commission used a toolbox of tricks — including defiance of judges’ orders — to block the federal courts’ mandates to let Blacks register and have an opportunity to elect the candidates of their choice.

Indeed, in late 1965, the Wallace-dominated Alabama Legislature defied a federal court by passing a redistricting plan in which no state house or state senate district had a majority of African Americans of voting age and only one district had a Black majority of total population — notwithstanding that a dozen Alabama counties had more than 50 percent black population. Later, the federal court ordered its own plan, just as it did last year for Alabama’s congressional seats.

On the day Wallace gave his infamous inaugural “segregation forever” speech, newly elected Alabama Attorney General Richmond Flowers, a segregationist, delivered his own message: “The people of this state must discern and distinguish between a fighting chance and a chance to fight . . . [For] to defy the same federal arm that speaks for America to Castro, Khrushchev, and Mao Tse-tung . . . can bring nothing but disgrace to our state, military law upon our people, and political demagoguery to the leaders responsible.”

Wallace never forgot nor forgave Flowers.

Three generations later, on the night Attorney General Steve Marshall won reelection in 2022, news reporters quoted him telling Alabamians, “I stand ready, and I relish the fight,” without any apparent need to identify who he would be fighting or if he had a fighting chance to win.

And so, old ways continue today. How long will Alabama’s white voters continue to reward white officials whose leading role is to scorn the federal courts that protect Black voting rights? After so many years, is there really no possibility that a majority of white voters across the state will routinely elect someone who isn’t always hankering for a fight? Will there be no reckoning with the past, no genuine widespread understanding that sharing the governance of the state fairly across racial and ethnic lines can be a mutual benefit — and really is what democracy ought to be in Alabama?

Born in Winston County, Steve Suitts is an adjunct lecturer at Emory University and the author of A War of Sections: How Deep South Political Suppression Shaped Voting Rights in America (2024).

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: When will Alabama politics be more than a chance to fight?