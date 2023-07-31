Alabama poultry workers' rise in tuberculosis cases prompts call for testing

The Alabama Department of Health said it is testing people in four counties after seven confirmed and suspected cases of tuberculosis were found there. File Photo by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

July 31 (UPI) -- Alabama health officials are testing for tuberculosis in four counties after seven confirmed and suspected cases have been identified among people working in poultry plants in those areas.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is targeting Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence and Lauderdale counties for the disease, also commonly known as TB.

On Monday, the department urged poultry workers in the region to be tested.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tuberculosis is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which usually attacks the lungs. The TB bacteria, though, can attack any part of the body, such as the kidney, spine, and brain, and it can be fatal.

"TB is a type of bacteria that is usually spread from one infected person's lungs to another's through activities such a talking or coughing," the Alabama Department of Health said in a statement.

"TB is not transmitted in food. People who are infected with TB can be very sick or may have no symptoms. TB is treated using antibiotics and is almost always cured. People infected with TB can also be offered a preventive treatment."

