A prisoner died after a fellow prisoner attacked him Tuesday in Easterling Correctional Facility, prison officials said.

Colton Eugene Hall, 32, was attacked in his dorm and sustained life-threatening injuries. Officials then transported Hall to an area hospital where the attending physician declared him dead, according to a news release.

Officers identified Cedric Moore, 37, as a suspect and served him with a warrant for Hall's murder Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Correction's Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death.

Moore is serving a 25-year sentence for robbery in the first degree out of Jefferson County, the release stated.

More: Another Inmate Killing 'Inmate on inmate assault' leaves man dead at Elmore prison in Alabama

Alabama prisoner Colton Hall died after being attacked Tuesday in his dorm, prison officials said.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama prisoner dies after being attacked at Easterling