Alabama prisons report net loss of 52 workers last quarter

Staffing at Alabama's prisons fell by 52 workers last quarter, continuing a multi-year trend that's contributing to rising levels of violence, drug abuse and death inside the state's correctional facilities.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reported an attrition of 117 security staff members and 65 new hires from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. Security staff includes all corrections officers, supervisors, canine handlers and wardens.

That corresponds to a net loss of 2.9% of the department's security workforce at the start of the quarter.

ADOC took substantial losses in staffing in the 2022 fiscal year which ended in September. The department reported that 636 security employees left their positions while it hired just 221, a net loss of 415 security employees — an 18.7% decrease.

The department also lost workers during the 2021 fiscal year, reporting a net loss of 197 security employees.

The prisons are severely understaffed as deaths inside prison walls reach record levels. ADOC reported that 270 people died in prison in 2022 in response to a records request filed by the Montgomery Advertiser, the most in a calendar year on record.

A more detailed report of the department's staffing filed in federal court as part of 2014 lawsuit over the quality of healthcare services provided in the prisons shows that the department had a 63.6% vacancy rate in correctional staffing as of Sept. 30, 2022.

All but two of the state's 14 prisons had a vacancy rate higher than 50%. Holman Correctional Facility, the site of Alabama's death row, had an 80.3% vacancy rate.

At Donaldson Correctional Facility, the state's deadliest prison in 2022, the ratio of incarcerated individuals to correctional officers was 14.3-to-1.

Alabama remains in a legal battle with the U.S. Department of Justice over its prison system, which the DOJ deemed unconstitutional in 2020 after a multi-year investigation. "Alabama fails to provide adequate protection from prisoner-on-prisoner violence and prisoner-on-prisoner sexual abuse, fails to provide safe and sanitary conditions, and subjects prisoners to excessive force at the hands of prison staff," the DOJ wrote.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

