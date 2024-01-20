Alabama prisons report third guard arrest of January

Officers arrested an Alabama prison guard Thursday and charged her with using her official position for personal gain and attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, the third guard arrest this month.

Officers arrested Ebony Chillous and transported her to the Montgomery jail, said Kelly Betts, an official with the state prison system. Chillous resigned from her position with Staton Correctional Facility.

On Jan. 9, the Alabama Department of Correction’s Law Enforcement Services Division arrested Eli Charlie DeRamus and Bunion Thomas for use of official position for personal gain. Officials transported them to the Elmore County Jail, Betts said.

DeRamus and Thomas resigned their positions at the Elmore Correctional Facility, she said.

More: Previous Coverage Two Alabama prison officers arrested, jailed in Elmore County

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Three Alabama prison guards have now been arrested this month