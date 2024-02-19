Alabama Rep. Barbara Drummond wants harsher punishment for shooting into buildings and cars

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama representative is pushing for legislation to increase the punishment for shooting into buildings and cars.

Barbara Drummond (D-AL) of District 103, wants to increase the punishment for shooting into occupied and unoccupied buildings and vehicles through House Bill 174.

The bill outlines that the current punishment for shooting into an occupied building or vehicle is a Class B felony and the punishment for shooting into an unoccupied building or vehicle is a Class C felony.

Rep. Barbara Drummond, (D-Alabama), speaks during a press conference about harsher punishment for shooting into an occupied vehicle or building. (News 5)

Drummond wants to change the current punishment, increasing both these charges to a Class A felony.

According to JUSTIA US Law, these are Alabama’s sentences for felonies.

Class A felony: For life or not more than 99 years or less than 10 years.

Class B felony: Not more than 20 years or less than two years.

Class C felony: Not more than 10 years or less than one year and one day. This must be in accordance with subsection b of 15-18-8 unless sentencing is pursuant to Section 13A-5-9 or the offense is a sex offense pursuant to Section 15-20-A-5.

Class D felony: Not more than five years or less than one year and one day. This must be in accordance with subsection b of Section 15-18-8.

Drummond says she hopes that the increased penalty will deter potential offenders.

“They look at the lesser offense and say, ‘Okay, I’ll go ahead and just do my time. I’m young enough, and when I get out, I can go on and continue to do what I’m doing,'” she said.

“These senseless murders of innocent people, they’ve got to stop. The only tool that I have is to change the law. And I am so tired, like many others in our community.”

