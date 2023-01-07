Alabama Republican Lunges at Matt Gaetz During Argument Over Speaker Vote

Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken by phone to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday and thanked him for a "powerful defense package" that would help Ukraine fend off Russian troops and defend its cities. He also said they had discussed further defence cooperation but gave no details. In a joint statement with Washington on Thursday, Berlin said it would provide Kyiv with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles and a Patriot air-defence system.