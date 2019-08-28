Alabama Republicans are urging Rep. Ilhan Omar's expulsion from Congress

WASHINGTON – Alabama's Republican Party is calling for its congressional delegation to have Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman lawmaker, prominent progressive and one of the first two Muslim women ever elected to Congress, removed from the House of Representatives.

A resolution calling for the launch of expulsion proceedings got the stamp of approval from the state's Republican party at a retreat over the weekend in Auburn, according to AL.com. The resolution cites a number of comments Omar has made about terrorists and Israel that sparked controversy throughout the last several months, including remarks that were denounced by even some Democrats as playing into anti-Semitic tropes.

"Rep. Omar has engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism," the resolution reads. "The Alabama Republican Party urges its elected congressional delegation to proceed with the expulsion process in accordance to Article 1, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar from the United States House of Representatives."

Any effort to have Omar expelled would have no chance of being taken up in the Democratic-controlled House. To be expelled from Congress, at least two-thirds of the House would have to approve of the measure — a tough feat for Republicans who control 197 seats out of all 435.

More: House overwhelmingly passes resolution condemning hate after Rep. Ilhan Omar's comments

'It's breaking my heart': Greenville, NC, wrestles with fallout of Donald Trump's rally

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy.



I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party.



If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw







— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

Omar responded to the effort on Twitter by boasting about the support she has in her district in Minnesota and calling out Roy Moore, the controversial former judge who lost a 2017 Senate race after being accused of decades-old sexual misconduct involving teenage girls. Moore has denied the allegations.

"Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy. I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party," Omar wrote. "If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?"

The House has expelled only five members throughout history and those cases revolved around violating the law or conduct that touched on disloyalty to America, according to a 2016 Congressional Research Service report on discipline in the House.

More: Israel blocks Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering country

More: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, others blast Trump for 9/11 video coupled with Rep. Omar's comments

Along with taking heat for her own comments about 9/11, as "something" that "some people did," and remarks about the influence of the pro-Israeli lobby in the U.S. — Omar, who was born in Somalia before escaping war to become a U.S. citizen, has also been a top target of conservatives and President Donald Trump.

She was the target of a "send her back" chant at one of Trump's rallies and was recently denied entry into Israel after Trump publicly urged the U.S. ally to deny both Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., entry into the country.

The two are members of "The Squad" — an outspoken group of progressive freshmen in the House who are all women of color, which also includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama GOP urges Rep. Ilhan Omar's expulsion from Congress