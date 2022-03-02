Alabama resident caught up in son-in-law's stolen checks scheme

Mar. 2—COLUMBUS — An Alabama resident has admitted her guilt in a scheme orchestrated by her son-in-law that cost Muscogee County taxpayers millions of dollars.

Rosalie Bassi, 66, of Phenix City, Ala., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property before U.S. District Judge Clay Land. Bassi faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

"Rosalie Bassi cashed more than $61,000 in checks belonging to the Muscogee County Clerk's Office, given to her by her son-in-law, Willie Demps," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "She did this many times and pocketed the cash, profiting off the backs of taxpayers. This extensive and treacherous theft would not have come to light without the assistance of the current Clerk of Courts, Danielle Forte, who called for an audit when she took office, discovered the fraud and took immediate action.

"Now, thanks to the efforts of federal and local law enforcement, the players involved in this long deceit have been held accountable for their federal crimes."

"This was a methodical plan by Bassi, Demps and others to knowingly steal money from the taxpayers of Muscogee County," acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Philip Wislar said. "Public corruption is the highest criminal priority for the FBI. We will always work with our local and federal partners to protect our citizens against officials who abuse their positions of trust."

"I am pleased with the outcome of this investigation," Columbus Police Department Chief Freddie Blackmon said. "I want to thank all of our officers and our federal partners who worked diligently throughout this case. Any individual that seeks illegal gain from our taxpayers will be held accountable, just like everyone involved in this case."

Story continues

Demps, 64, of Phenix City, Ala., and the former deputy clerk of courts for Muscogee County, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts of tax evasion on Feb. 1. Demps faces a maximum sentence of 30 years of imprisonment for the conspiracy charge to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Demps faces a maximum five years of imprisonment for each tax evasion charge to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Demps will also pay restitution in an amount ordered by the court at sentencing. Sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

The following co-defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and will be subject to a statutory maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine; in addition, each defendant will pay restitution in the amount of the checks cashed:

— Curtis Porch, 48, of Columbus, pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2021, and sentencing is scheduled for June 2;

— Dereen Porch, 43, of Columbus, pleaded guilty on Nov. 30, 2021, and sentencing is scheduled for June 2;

— Terry McBride, 43, of Smiths Station, Ala., pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2021, and sentencing is scheduled for June 2;

— Samuel Cole, 72, of Columbus, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2021, and sentencing is scheduled for June 2;

— George Cook, 33, of Columbus, pleaded guilty on Sept. 21, 2021, and sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

The following co-defendant pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and faces a maximum three years in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine: Lamarcus Palmer, 34, of Smiths Station, pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2021, and sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

FBI and the Columbus Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Helmick is prosecuting the case. Retired Assistant U.S. Attorney Mel Hyde initiated the prosecution of this case.