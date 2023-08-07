Alabama riverboat brawl: Authorities promise justice, issue arrest warrants

Alabama authorities have issued arrest warrants following a fight that broke out over the weekend on a riverboat dock, with local officials vowing justice as footage of the brawl garners widespread attention online.

The Montgomery Police Department said in a statement reported by multiple outlets that it responded to a disturbance near Riverfront Park Saturday night.

Officers arriving at the scene “located a large group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation,” the police said in the statement, according to multiple reports.

At least four warrants for arrest had been issued as of Sunday afternoon, with police saying more warrants could be issued after reviewing additional video.

Local outlet WSFA reported that its crew saw “several people in handcuffs,” with police saying charges were pending.

Footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows two men — with one in a white shirt described as an employee — getting into an increasingly tense conversation.

Moments later, a third man appears to lunge at the man in the white shirt. Punches are then thrown as others join in and the brawl escalates.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the confrontation.

The Hill has reached out to the Montgomery Police Department for more information.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed promised “justice will be served” following the incident.

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served,” Reed said in the statement.

“This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system,” he added.

