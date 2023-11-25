Alabama rot: Dog owner warns of disease after pet dies

A dog owner has urged people to "get to know the symptoms" of Alabama rot after the death of her pet.

Hannah Povey, from Farringdon, Hampshire, warned of the disease's threat after her cocker spaniel Betsy was put down by vets on Sunday.

Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Winchester confirmed the death was caused by Alabama Rot.

It is not known where the animal caught the disease, which is incurable and leads to fatal kidney failure.

Miss Povey believes Betsy contracted the disease during a walk in Chawton Park Wood, within the South Downs National Park.

She said her two-year-old dog was usually highly energetic but started limping, went off her food and had a sore on her paw a few days before her death.

"I took her to the vets and blood tests didn't come back with any results," Miss Povey said.

"We went home with antibiotics and painkillers for her but she still wasn't eating.

"We took her back to the vets but on Sunday we were told there was nothing more they could do and we were called in to say goodbye to her."

She wanted to share her story to warn other dog owners of the risks and urged them to "to get know the symptoms".

She said: "I had heard of it but I had no idea what it could do and how quickly it could happen - that's the scary thing."

Betsy's body will now be used for research by Anderson Moores Vets.

"It is difficult but if it stops one other dog getting sick then it's worth it," Miss Povey said.

The RSPA said the symptoms of Alabama rot include skin sores, visible swelling, red patch or skin defects and changes in appetite.

It recommends washing off all mud following wet and muddy walks, especially through woodland in order to minimise the risk of your dog catching the disease.

The charity claims the number of cases reported in the UK is extremely low, so there is little reason to be worried - but if you have concerns for your dog then seek advice from a vet.

