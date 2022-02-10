Alabama Senate approves bill increase state income tax deduction

The special session on COVID relief money is held in the senate chamber at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday January 25, 2022.

The Alabama Senate approved a bill Tuesday to increase the standard deduction and child exemption for state income taxes.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, passed on a 26 to 0 vote. It goes to the House. Orr said targeting the standard deduction would benefit middle and working class households.

“Those that take the standard deduction, their household income is going to be $50,000, $55,000 or less,” Orr said.

The bill would increase the standard deduction on state income taxes from $2,000 to $2,500 for taxpayer filing as singles, and from $4,000 to $5,000 for married couples who file jointly. Taypayers filing single returns or married couples filing jointly could claim a larger deduction if they have an adjusted gross income of $25,500; married couples filing separately could claim a larger one if they have an adjusted gross income of $12,750.

The tax code currently allows households making up to $20,000 a year to take a $1,000 exemption for children. The bill would increase that income threshold to $50,000.

Households making $50,000 to $100,000 would be able to claim a $500 exemption.

