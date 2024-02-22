Alabama senator planning to file bill that could protect in vitro fertilization

Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, speaks with a colleague on the floor of the Alabama Senate on Feb. 22, 2024 at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Alabama. Melson said Thursday he planned to file a bill to address a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling declaring that frozen embryos are children, a decision that threw in vitro fertilization procedures in the state in jeopardy. (Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector)

The chair of the Alabama Senate’s Healthcare Committee plans to file a bill that could add protections for in vitro fertilization in the state.

Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, said Thursday morning the bill would clarify that embryos are not viable until they are implanted in the uterus.

“We all know that conception is a big argument that it’s life,” Melson said. “I won’t argue that point, but it’s not going to form into a life until it’s put into the uterus.”

Melson’s move came almost a week after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in a lawsuit that frozen embryos are children, throwing a source of fertility treatments into uncertainty.

Writing for the majority, Justice Jay Mitchell wrote that there were no exceptions for frozen embryos under an 1872 law allowing civil suits for wrongful deaths of minors or under the 2018 constitutional amendment that requires the state to ensure the protection of fetuses.

“The upshot here is that the phrase ‘minor child’ means the same thing in the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act as it does in everyday parlance: ‘an unborn or recently born’ individual member of the human species, from fertilization until the age of majority,” Mitchell wrote. “Nothing about the act narrows that definition to unborn children who are physically ‘in utero.’ Instead, the act provides a cause of action for the death of any ‘minor child,’ without exception or limitation.”

Fertility experts and reproductive health groups said the ruling will end IVF treatments in the state. The University of Alabama Birmingham said Wednesday that it would pause its IVF program amid fears that patients or staff could be prosecuted under the decision.

Melson said “we have technologies advanced beyond what we expected” in the past, and said he wants to make sure there are protections for IVF clinics should power failures or wrecks during transportation cause the loss of frozen embryos.

“I’m just trying to make sure it’s clear on what should be done and how we should handle it,” he said.

This story will be updated.

